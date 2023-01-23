NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2023

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVCGet Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NNVC opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.04. NanoViricides has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $3.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.83.

About NanoViricides

(Get Rating)

NanoViricides, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in the development of nanomedicine drugs against viruses. It focuses on anti-viral therapeutics and is seeking to add to its existing portfolio of products through its internal discovery and clinical development programs. The company was founded by Anil R.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NanoViricides Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoViricides and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.