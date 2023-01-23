Navcoin (NAV) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,047.64

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0548 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $4.13 million and $1,047.64 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.42 or 0.00229125 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00103599 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00058163 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00039779 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004405 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000386 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,348,818 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

