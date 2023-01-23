Navcoin (NAV) Trading 8.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0546 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $4.12 million and approximately $1,532.28 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.73 or 0.00227494 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00100901 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00058386 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00040656 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004457 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000388 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000156 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,347,626 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

