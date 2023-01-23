NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Holdings Cut by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,161,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,987,643 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $60,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NCR by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 33,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of NCR by 32.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of NCR by 4.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of NCR by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 55,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NCR by 5.7% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NCR shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of NCR from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NCR from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $264,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,217.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Joseph E. Reece acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.82 per share, with a total value of $104,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,234.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 13,000 shares of NCR stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $264,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,217.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NCR traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.56. 68,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,811. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 1.66. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $44.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.63.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. NCR had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

