NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Position Lowered by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,161,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,987,643 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $60,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NCR by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 33,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in NCR by 32.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in NCR by 4.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of NCR by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 55,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NCR by 5.7% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of NCR from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NCR from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $264,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,217.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Joseph E. Reece bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.82 per share, with a total value of $104,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,234.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 13,000 shares of NCR stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $264,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,217.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NCR traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.56. 68,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,811. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 1.66. NCR Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.63.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. NCR had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

