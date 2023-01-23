NEAR Protocol (NEAR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $389.93 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $2.56 or 0.00011252 BTC on exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.17 billion and $389.93 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00076649 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00057147 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00025329 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002107 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 849,234,174 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 848,840,181 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.58998719 USD and is up 8.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 215 active market(s) with $449,707,805.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

