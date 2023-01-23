Neo Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $30.80 Million (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Neo has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for $8.08 or 0.00035006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neo has a market cap of $569.61 million and $30.80 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003079 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000335 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.01 or 0.00414964 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000120 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,668.83 or 0.29127434 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.96 or 0.00593833 BTC.
Neo Profile
Neo is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official website for Neo is neo.org. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Neo is medium.com/neo-smart-economy.
Neo Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.
