Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Neste Oyj from €54.00 ($58.70) to €55.00 ($59.78) in a report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Neste Oyj stock opened at $24.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.50. Neste Oyj has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $26.03.

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

