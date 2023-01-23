NFT (NFT) Price Down 1.6% Over Last Week

NFT (NFT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One NFT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. NFT has a total market cap of $623,733.98 and approximately $31.85 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NFT has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00054644 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030204 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00018030 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004343 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.17 or 0.00223438 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000112 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002844 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.0169573 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $45.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

