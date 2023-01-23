Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Acquires 300 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INGR traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,064. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $78.81 and a 12-month high of $105.24. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.13.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on INGR shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ingredion from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Stephens upgraded Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.75.

About Ingredion

(Get Rating)

Ingredion, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.