Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Cuts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lessened its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Schubert & Co raised its position in Mastercard by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 419.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE MA traded up $4.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $381.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,014. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,819 shares of company stock valued at $117,733,271 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.23.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.