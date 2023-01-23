Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. owned 0.30% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 112,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 25.6% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 439,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,925,000 after acquiring an additional 11,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after acquiring an additional 21,846 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EEMA traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.21. The stock had a trading volume of 54,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,417. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.30. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 1-year low of $53.34 and a 1-year high of $82.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

