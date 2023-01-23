Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Lowers Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $701,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $179.96. 477,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,428,303. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $155.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.01.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.65%.

A number of brokerages have commented on UPS. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.41.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

