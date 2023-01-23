Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Lowers Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 0.2% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $1.59 on Monday, hitting $344.48. The stock had a trading volume of 692,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,500. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $231.87 and a twelve month high of $375.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $362.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.25. The company has a market capitalization of $327.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.77, for a total transaction of $485,996.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,222,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,549,210,629.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.77, for a total transaction of $485,996.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,222,395 shares in the company, valued at $37,549,210,629.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,141 shares of company stock valued at $44,151,279. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.