Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Purchases 11,562 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,562 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 485.7% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $10,728,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.48. 255,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,796. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.31 and its 200 day moving average is $46.26. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $55.15.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

