Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Purchases 807 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,536 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 239.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP traded up $2.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $154.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,509. The firm has a market cap of $115.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.59 and a 200-day moving average of $150.16. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $199.55.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on American Express to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.74.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

