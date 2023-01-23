Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Raises Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,672,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,767,000 after buying an additional 3,673,271 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,514,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,855,000 after buying an additional 2,166,385 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after buying an additional 1,823,670 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 262,768.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,824,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,200,000 after buying an additional 1,823,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,520,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,682,000 after buying an additional 945,577 shares during the last quarter. 6.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TTE traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $64.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $167.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.38 and a 200-day moving average of $54.77. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $65.05.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $69.04 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.529 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 24.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TTE shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($59.67) to €60.00 ($65.22) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

