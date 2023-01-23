Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 1,717 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 719,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.5% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $31,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 23,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.63. 1,485,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,350,839. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $61.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.41.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

