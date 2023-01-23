Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Trims Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. decreased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,559,133 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 145,000 shares during the period. Intuit comprises about 64.9% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. owned about 1.26% of Intuit worth $1,378,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 225.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 47.5% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 81.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 71.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Intuit from $553.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $499.21.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,086 shares of company stock worth $1,258,434. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $9.57 on Monday, hitting $407.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $579.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $392.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

