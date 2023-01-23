NKN (NKN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $62.34 Million

NKN (NKN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 22nd. NKN has a market cap of $62.34 million and approximately $6.51 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NKN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000455 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NKN has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NKN Coin Profile

NKN (CRYPTO:NKN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 754,831,362 coins and its circulating supply is 601,333,312 coins. The Reddit community for NKN is https://reddit.com/r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NKN’s official message board is blog.nkn.org. NKN’s official website is nkn.org. NKN’s official Twitter account is @nkn_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NKN

According to CryptoCompare, “NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work.Proof of Relay (PoR) is a peer-to-peer sharing mechanism at blockchain level. Participants receive rewards by contributing more network resources than they consume. NKN uses Proof of Relay mechanism to guarantee network connectivity and data transmission capacity.NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth.”

