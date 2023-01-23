Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) PT Lowered to $19.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.44% from the stock’s previous close.

JWN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded Nordstrom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

Nordstrom Trading Up 7.2 %

Shares of JWN stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,754,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,452,992. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.67. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $29.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 58.09% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 328.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nordstrom by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 325.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

