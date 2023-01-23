Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) PT Lowered to $19.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.44% from the stock’s previous close.
JWN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded Nordstrom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.63.
Nordstrom Trading Up 7.2 %
Shares of JWN stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,754,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,452,992. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.67. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $29.59.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 328.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nordstrom by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 325.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Nordstrom
Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.
