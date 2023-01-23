NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Stock Rating Lowered by Guggenheim

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $46.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $48.00. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 17.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NWE. Mizuho boosted their price target on NorthWestern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on NorthWestern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on NorthWestern in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on NorthWestern in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

NASDAQ NWE opened at $55.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. NorthWestern has a 1-year low of $48.68 and a 1-year high of $63.06.

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $335.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 11.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $90,529.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brian B. Bird sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $357,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,339.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $90,529.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,040.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

