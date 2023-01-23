Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Position Trimmed by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,008 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.06% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549,673 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,079 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,528,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,020 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 167,179.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,115,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,336,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,800 shares in the last quarter. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NCLH shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.04.

NCLH stock opened at $15.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.48.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 88.14% and a negative return on equity of 180.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $463,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,449.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $788,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 231,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,144,698.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Kempa sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $463,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,449.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,951 shares of company stock valued at $2,859,054 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

