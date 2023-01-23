Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $141.70

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $141.70 and last traded at $141.70, with a volume of 4477 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $141.10.

A number of research firms have commented on NVO. Oddo Bhf raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $697.78.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $320.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 31.57%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

