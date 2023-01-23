Nuvei Co. (TSE:NVEI) Receives C$68.63 Average PT from Analysts

Nuvei Co. (TSE:NVEI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$68.63.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVEI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nuvei to a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$42.00 target price for the company.

TSE NVEI opened at C$43.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Nuvei has a 1 year low of C$32.20 and a 1 year high of C$98.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.12 billion and a PE ratio of 78.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$38.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$40.32.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

