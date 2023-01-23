NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Acquired by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,642 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.42% of NVR worth $54,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 425,338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 340,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 340,271 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of NVR by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 44,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,743,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of NVR by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,787,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,425,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,523,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVR traded up $26.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $5,051.01. 929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,766. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,576.01 and a 12-month high of $5,569.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 4.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4,675.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $4,384.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.93.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $118.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $126.50 by ($7.99). NVR had a return on equity of 54.40% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 463.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVR. KeyCorp increased their target price on NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,900.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,780.00.

In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total transaction of $1,121,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,550.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,202.62, for a total transaction of $4,912,862.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,038,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total value of $1,121,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,550.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,067 shares of company stock worth $13,014,824 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

