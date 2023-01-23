Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Trading Up 5.1%

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) was up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $2.67. Approximately 449,243 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 7,273,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OTLY shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho raised shares of Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.94.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.31.

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $183.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.10 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 48.68% and a negative return on equity of 32.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oatly Group AB will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 3,034.7% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 257.6% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

