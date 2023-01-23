Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Purchased by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.0% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.67.

NASDAQ ODFL traded up $8.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $325.93. The stock had a trading volume of 169,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,330. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $297.59 and its 200 day moving average is $283.38. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.31 and a twelve month high of $333.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.30. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

