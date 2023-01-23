Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Stake Boosted by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 842,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,016 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OLO were worth $6,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLO. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in OLO by 25.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,600,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,221 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in OLO by 35.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,494,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,613 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in OLO by 39.9% during the second quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 5,524,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,210 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in OLO by 278.8% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,111,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in OLO by 384.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,710,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,896 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OLO Price Performance

Shares of OLO traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.59. 81,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.08 and a beta of 1.00. Olo Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $19.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.30.

Insider Activity at OLO

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). OLO had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $47.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.59 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $26,307.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,404.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 97,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $692,459.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,738.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $26,307.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,874 shares of company stock valued at $740,034 over the last 90 days. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on OLO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on OLO in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on OLO from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

About OLO

(Get Rating)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

Further Reading

