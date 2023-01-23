Ontology 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $14.07 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000897 BTC on exchanges. Ontology has a market capitalization of $178.65 million and $14.07 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ontology has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,638.99 or 0.07200169 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00078185 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00030546 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00058889 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00011088 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00025014 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

