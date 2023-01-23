Ontology Gas Market Capitalization Hits $96.22 Million (ONG)

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Ontology Gas token can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001281 BTC on major exchanges. Ontology Gas has a market cap of $96.22 million and $5.26 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ontology Gas has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology Gas Token Profile

Ontology Gas’ genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,353,071 tokens. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ontology Gas is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology Gas’ official website is ont.io.

Ontology Gas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.The Ontology Gas (ONG) is the token developed by to be the platform gas. Ontology uses a dual token (ONT and ONG) model. ONT is the coin and can be used for staking in consensus, whereas ONG is the utility token used for on-chain services.The official Ontology Gas token ticker is “ONG” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

