Ontology Price Hits $0.21 on Exchanges (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Ontology has a market capitalization of $181.10 million and approximately $15.14 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ontology has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000897 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,630.40 or 0.07067797 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00076859 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00029642 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00056778 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00011290 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00025609 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.