Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $47.99

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.99 and last traded at $47.99, with a volume of 32137 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.11.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
OPY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Oppenheimer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Oppenheimer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.
Oppenheimer Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $524.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
Oppenheimer Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer’s payout ratio is currently 11.21%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Oppenheimer in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oppenheimer in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Oppenheimer in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 436.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer during the second quarter worth about $71,000. 40.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Oppenheimer
Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.
