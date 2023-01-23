Orange (EPA:ORA) Given a €11.50 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Orange (EPA:ORA – Get Rating) has been given a €11.50 ($12.50) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.50 ($16.85) target price on Orange in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Orange Price Performance

ORA traded up €0.04 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €9.62 ($10.45). 6,552,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,300,000. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is €9.85. Orange has a 1-year low of €13.31 ($14.47) and a 1-year high of €15.80 ($17.17).

About Orange

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

