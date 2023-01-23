Orchid Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.14 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $55.22 million and approximately $3.14 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Orchid has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0800 or 0.00000352 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 44.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00058711 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00030074 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017965 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004364 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.35 or 0.00226123 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000106 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002880 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07927529 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $3,668,001.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.