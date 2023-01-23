OriginTrail (TRAC) Reaches Market Cap of $82.54 Million

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. OriginTrail has a total market cap of $82.54 million and $1.05 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. One OriginTrail token can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000979 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OriginTrail Token Profile

OriginTrail was first traded on January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 tokens. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OriginTrail Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain.”

