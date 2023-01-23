Oxen Market Cap Reaches $10.59 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last week, Oxen has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $10.59 million and $217,537.99 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000756 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,739.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00388242 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00015204 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $179.34 or 0.00788664 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00100855 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.28 or 0.00572904 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.56 or 0.00195971 BTC.

About Oxen

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,610,442 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

