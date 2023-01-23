Oxen Trading 3.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Oxen has a total market cap of $10.59 million and approximately $226,365.95 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oxen has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. One Oxen coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000751 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,873.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00393630 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00015103 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.75 or 0.00772562 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00099102 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.55 or 0.00583762 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00195644 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,622,288 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

