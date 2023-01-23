Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.22.

A number of brokerages have commented on PKG. Bank of America cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 397.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 455.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $132.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $110.56 and a twelve month high of $168.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.99 and its 200 day moving average is $130.43.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.83. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 28.32%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.54%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

