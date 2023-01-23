Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTNR opened at $7.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.76. Partner Communications has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $9.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 11.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Partner Communications by 13.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 82.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Partner Communications by 8.9% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Partner Communications during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Partner Communications by 241.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 27,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.

