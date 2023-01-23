Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
Partner Communications Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ PTNR opened at $7.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.76. Partner Communications has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $9.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 11.18%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Partner Communications Company Profile
Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Partner Communications (PTNR)
- Which Wireless Stock Should You Buy in 2023?
- Is Virgin Galactic Stock Preparing for Lift-Off?
- Chevron is Likely to Increase its Dividend Before Earnings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
Receive News & Ratings for Partner Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partner Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.