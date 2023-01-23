PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Foresight Wealth Management LLC

Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $5,746,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $382,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $211,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,916,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $552,905,000 after purchasing an additional 173,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.4% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $77.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $176.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush cut their target price on PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.31.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.