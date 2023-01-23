PB Investment Partners L.P. Sells 63,731 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

PB Investment Partners L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 160,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 63,731 shares during the quarter. Envestnet makes up 7.0% of PB Investment Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. PB Investment Partners L.P.’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $7,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $66.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.56. Envestnet, Inc. has a one year low of $41.72 and a one year high of $84.58.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $306.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.87 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 3.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ENV shares. StockNews.com cut Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Envestnet from $71.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Envestnet from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Envestnet from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Envestnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

