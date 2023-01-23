PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) VP Sells $48,150.00 in Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) VP Moore Clark sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $48,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 525,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Moore Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PEDEVCO alerts:

On Friday, January 13th, Moore Clark sold 30,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $33,000.00.

PEDEVCO Price Performance

Shares of PED stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.09. 117,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,624. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.25 million, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.24. PEDEVCO Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO ( NYSEAMERICAN:PED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $7.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 million. Equities analysts expect that PEDEVCO Corp. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,352,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 163,162 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PEDEVCO by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 374.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 92,482 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PEDEVCO by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 16,083 shares during the period. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.40 price target on shares of PEDEVCO in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas assets. It focuses on the operation of Permian and Denver-Julesberg Basins. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.