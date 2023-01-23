Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Position Decreased by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,900,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,047 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.44% of Pediatrix Medical Group worth $47,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,541,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,045,000 after buying an additional 212,150 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 24.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,631,000 after buying an additional 637,798 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,857,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,624,000 after buying an additional 88,359 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 171.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 325,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after buying an additional 205,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 13.5% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 318,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after buying an additional 37,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pediatrix Medical Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MD. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Up 0.7 %

MD traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.30. 170,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,926. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $27.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.81. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.72.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12). Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $489.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pediatrix Medical Group

In other Pediatrix Medical Group news, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 22,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $342,464.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,645 shares in the company, valued at $5,355,665.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

(Get Rating)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.