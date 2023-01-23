Persistence Trading 9.8% Higher Over Last Week (XPRT)

Persistence (XPRT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Persistence token can currently be bought for $0.64 or 0.00002766 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Persistence has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. Persistence has a total market capitalization of $93.46 million and $273,883.16 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.39 or 0.00413455 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,695.89 or 0.29021494 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.66 or 0.00587981 BTC.

Persistence Token Profile

Persistence Token Profile

Persistence was first traded on May 1st, 2019. Persistence's total supply is 162,607,313 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,107,313 tokens. Persistence's official website is persistence.one. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Persistence's official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Persistence is medium.com/persistence-blog.

Buying and Selling Persistence

Buying and Selling Persistence

According to CryptoCompare, "Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers).The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics.Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)"

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Persistence should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Persistence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

