PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Has $106,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 124.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 89.1% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 54.1% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Duke Energy by 331.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on DUK. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.64.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

Duke Energy Price Performance

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $101.87 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The stock has a market cap of $78.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.88.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 81.05%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

