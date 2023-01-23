PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Has $86,000 Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,687,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,322,000 after acquiring an additional 744,885 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,652,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,035,000 after acquiring an additional 99,566 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,455,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,024,000 after acquiring an additional 724,641 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Unilever by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 28,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,793,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,844,000 after purchasing an additional 861,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UL opened at $50.72 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $53.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.4211 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

