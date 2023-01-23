PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,183 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $345,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 275.9% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 68,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,157,000 after acquiring an additional 49,998 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 256.3% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 94.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 249 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 22.4% during the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 71,856 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,493,000 after acquiring an additional 13,134 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on PANW shares. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.84.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $146.43 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $213.63. The company has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.64.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $16,476,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,153,100.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $16,476,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,153,100.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 299,930 shares of company stock worth $48,677,038. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

