PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,968 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 9.5% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $398.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $393.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.83. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $464.05.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

