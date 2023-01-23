PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.44 Million in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000. Vanguard Energy ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 368.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

VDE opened at $125.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.32. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $82.67 and a 1-year high of $132.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.